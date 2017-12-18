ESPN president Skipper steps down amid substance abuse struggle

BRISTOL, Conn. (WRIC) – The president of ESPN has resigned from his post, citing substance abuse issues.

John Skipper announced his resignation in a statement released today. Skipper said he has struggled “for many years” with substance abuse issues.

“I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem,” said Skipper.

Former ESPN President and Executive Chairman George Bodenheimer will serve as the acting chair of the company for the next three months.

