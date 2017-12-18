Carolina Panthers’ owner Richardson gives up day-to-day control of team ahead of sale

The following comes directly from the Carolina Panthers:

The Carolina Panthers today announced that Tina Becker has been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the organization, making her one of the highest-ranking female executives for any of the 32 teams in the National Football League.

“These have been some of the most difficult days of my 19 years with the Panthers, but I am lifted up by the strong resolve and the commitment our employees have shown to this organization,” Becker said. “Our team on the field is performing at a very high level, and I believe is bound for the Super Bowl. My immediate focus will be to ensure the corporate side of the organization performs at the same high level, while addressing the real concerns that have been raised in recent days.”

Becker has worked her way up the organization and served in key roles along the way, including directing the organization’s business and administrative priorities, as well as dealing with league affairs.

She has worked closely over the years with all facets of the organization, including business operations, ticketing and sponsorship, stadium operations, entertainment and fan engagement. Prior to joining the owner’s office, Becker served as the team’s director of entertainment from 2012-14.

Hugh McColl, former Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, said, “Tina is the right person to lead this organization. I know she is committed to the Panthers, to the city of Charlotte and to ensuring this organization is run in a professional and progressive manner.”