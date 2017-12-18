Arrest made in fatal shooting of triple homicide suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police have arrested a man accused of killing a man in Gilpin Court in September.

Malik M. Gary, 21, was indicted last week for the murder of 28-year-old Marvin Eley. Eley was found dead on West Federal Street from gunshot wounds a short distance away from a triple fatal shooting on St. Paul Street. The shootings took place on Sunday, September 10.

Police said that Eley was responsible for the triple shooting before being shot and killed by Gary.

Richmond Police said Gary was already in custody on unrelated charges when he was indicted last week.

Gary is charged with second degree murder and firearms charges.

