Richmond Police identify victims in Creighton Court double homicide

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victims in a double homicide that occurred in Creighton Court over the weekend.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call for the report of a person down on Bunche Place. When police arrived, they located Dwayne F. Frazier Jr., 21, of the 5100 block of Cedar Haven Road and Anthony J. Jones, 20, of the 800 block of Willomett Avenue deceased in a vehicle. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

