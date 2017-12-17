ATLANTA (AP) – Officials say power has been restored to at least one concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On its Twitter page Sunday night the airport tweeted, “Power on Concourse F is back ON! We are working with great urgency w/ GeorgiaPower to restore power throughout rest of airport.”

Power had been out at the airport since about 1 p.m. All flights coming into and going out of the world’s busiest airport were halted.

Georgia Power said in a statement Sunday that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

****

Airport authorities say power outage at Atlanta’s international airport causes FAA to suspend outgoing flights.

It is the world’s busiest airport. The federal aviation administration issued a ground stop at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The outage is affecting all airport operations and thousands of flights.

Georgia power is working to determine the cause of the problem and says that they anticipate the power being restored by midnight.

