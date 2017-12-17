Non-profit gives special Christmas to children with disabilities

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A local nonprofit, Thisability, made sure children with disabilities had an extra special Christmas.

Sunday night, Thisability held its annual Christmas party at MP Bounce with Me in Colonial Heights.

The night included bounce houses, pictures with Santa, food and karaoke.

Families say they love being surrounded by so many people who support each other.

“It makes me feel really special that I can rely on other mothers and other families that are going through the same thing I am going through with a child with special needs,” said Petersburg mother, Monika Parham.

Thisability provides support groups, workshops and classes year round to children with special needs and their families.