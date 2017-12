CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home park on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The call came in around 1:30 pm.

According to authorities, three people were displaced but there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

