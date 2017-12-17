Chesterfield police seek armed robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Spencer’s convenience store located at 4000 Kingsland Road at about 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. No one was injured during the incident.

Police said two men entered the business and demanded money. One suspect was armed with a handgun and fired a shot during the robbery. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first suspect is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as having a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black pants, black mask, and black shoes.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

