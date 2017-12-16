Woman shot while in car at Arby’s

PETERSBURG, Va., (WRIC) – According to police, a woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in a car at the Arby’s on South Crater Road.

Police responded to the emergency room at Southside Regional Medical Center around 5:40 Saturday evening after a woman walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

According to police, she was a passenger in the car at the time. Police said the suspect is an acquaintance of the woman’s boyfriend.

