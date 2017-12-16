Va. police search for fatal stabbing suspect with ‘Pray For Me’ tattoo

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Police are searching for a murder suspect with “Pray For Me” tattooed on his neck.

Endless Taylor, 24, is suspected of robbing and fatally stabbing one of his acquaintances in Alexandria, Virginia on December 1. He was last seen in Prince William County and is still believed to be in the Northern Virginia area. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

UPDATE: Detectives release additional photos of wanted murder suspect; Endless Taylor possibly spotted in Prince William County. https://t.co/ggT27HAjBq pic.twitter.com/X5JPY1FgX1 — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) December 14, 2017

