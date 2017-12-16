Va. police search for fatal stabbing suspect with ‘Pray For Me’ tattoo

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax County Police are searching for a murder suspect with “Pray For Me” tattooed on his neck.
Endless Taylor, 24, is suspected of robbing and fatally stabbing one of his acquaintances in Alexandria, Virginia on December 1. He was last seen in Prince William County and is still believed to be in the Northern Virginia area. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.