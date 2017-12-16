Police investigate death at gas station in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a death at a gas station in Henrico.

Henrico Police were called to the Exxon on the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Bloom Lane just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators have not released further details about the victim, the cause of death, or a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

