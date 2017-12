DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A man has minor injuries after being run over by a trailer at the Dinwiddie Christmas parade.

Ford Volunteer Fire department said the man was walking along side of the trailer and his legs gave away, and the trailer wheel ran over him.

The man was treated by EMS units on scene, he was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

