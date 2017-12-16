Man rescued from well in Goochland County

Goochland Co., Va. (WRIC) – Goochland fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a man who had fallen down a well Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, they took the call just after 2:00. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had fallen about thirty feet into a well and was partially submerged in water.

Crews lowered him a flotation device and secured him with ropes so he wouldn’t fall any further. They then called in Henrico’s technical rescue team to help get the man out of the well.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

