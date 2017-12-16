Henrico middle school students show sportsmanship, kindness on the court

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday’s boy’s basketball game between Hungary Creek Middle School and Moody Middle School was about more than just the scoreboard.

For one player, it was his first time hitting the court.

Mason Satterwhite, number 32 for Hungary Creek, has autism and got his first chance to play during Thursday’s game.

He took some shots, including a few free throws — even making a lay-up.

A video of his time on the court shows the players giving high-fives and the crowd cheering for Satterwhite after he makes a basket.

Hungary Creek Middle School P.E. teacher and assistant coach Josh Gentry sent the video to Moody Middle School’s Principal, thanking the students for their sportsmanship.

“I wanted you to know first-hand what it meant to this player’s family and what it meant to me,” Gentry wrote to the opposing team’s Principal. “At this level, we are teaching these kids how to be a part of a team and what character truly means. Your school, your basketball players and your coaches define it to perfection.”

Way to go number 32 — and all the players from both of these teams!

