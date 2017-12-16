Fight breaks out in parking lot at Short Pump Mall

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating after a fight broke out in a parking lot at Short Pump mall.

Police say they received a call at just after 2pm Saturday in reference to two men fighting in the parking lot of Cabela’s.

One of the men had the other pinned on the ground by the head, he left the scene before police got there but was later found.

The man that was pinned to the ground was transported to the hospital for observation

Officers are not sure what the fight was initially about and are still investigating.

