Woman’s body found in woods in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a wooded area in eastern Goochland County.

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call at 8:18 p.m. Thursday night from a man who discovered the body of a woman in a remote area in the 2200 block of Manakin Rd.

Deputies investigated the area overnight for several hours into Friday morning.

Deputies on scene told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante that they were investigating on private property.

Goochland County Sheriff said at this time they are left with more questions than answers.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine a cause of death.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

