Virginia teen charged with stabbing cop says he wants to apologize

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – A teenager charged with attacking a police officer with a knife now wants to apologize to the law enforcer.

The Virginian-Pilot says Riley Miller told a Virginia Beach judge that he wants to tell the injured officer he’s sorry. The 17-year-old suspect made the comments at his first court appearance on charges of attempted capital murder and malicious wounding of an officer.

Police say the officer was treated and released from a hospital the same day he was allegedly stabbed by Miller.

Only the broadest outlines of the stabbing have been released. But the newspaper reports that “large splatters” of what appeared to be blood could be seen where officers responded to a domestic incident.

Miller is being held without bond at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.