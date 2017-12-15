VIDEO: Nurse delivers his first baby in parking lot

(KRON/CNN) — A Tennessee mother in labor had her baby in a parking lot last week.

She lucked out when a registered nurse happened to be close by to deliver her baby boy and save his life.

Elijah’s mom was in labor in the back seat of her car, outside the Vanderbilt Medical Center east garage. The crying toddler was right next to her.

Thankfully, RN Steven Welton happened to be nearby.

Welton had been a trauma nurse but never experienced anything like this.

“Had him and immediately could tell he was blue and not doing anything, wasn’t moving, wasn’t crying,” Welton said. “I just said I gotta start compressions and held him in my hand and started doing it, and about 2 minutes of solid compressions.”

That’s when Welton says baby Elijah finally took a breath.

Welton was then able to get the mother and newborn to the hospital.

Mom and baby Elijah are now both at home and healthy.

