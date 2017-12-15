Sheriff: Goochland woman found dead in woods was mauled to death by own dogs

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say the woman who was found dead in a wooded area of eastern Goochland County Friday morning was mauled to death by her own dogs.

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call at 8:18 p.m. Thursday night from a man who discovered the body of a 22-year-old woman in a remote area in the 2200 block of Manakin Rd.

Deputies investigated the area overnight for several hours into Friday morning.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

