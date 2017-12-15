RAA: May the force — and some light reading — be with you this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Ambulance Authority is reminding local Star Wars fans that, in addition to catching the new film on the big screen this weekend, obtaining the force can also be done scholastically.

RAA’s ‘Little Free Library’ included several Star Wars books Friday in honor of the film’s much-anticipated opening.

Don’t freak out, hardcore Star Wars fans, but there are a few Star Trek books inside, too.

Even our @LittleFreeLibra is feeling galactic today as we boldly go and offer everything from James T Kirk to Luke Skywalker. #RVA Stop by, give a book, take a book and read!@CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 @RTDNEWS pic.twitter.com/7j2Lw2gSr6 — Richmond Ambulance (@RAAEMS) December 15, 2017

Clearly RAA is feeling the force this weekend, are you?

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.