Police seek suspect who tried to use counterfeit money at Henrico business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are looking for a man who attempted to make a purchase at a local business using counterfeit money.

Police were called to the business, located in the 1400 block of N. Parham Road, on December 7. An employee reported that the suspect attempted to make a purchase using the counterfeit money but recognized the currency was not genuine.

Anyone with information regarding this offense or the identity of the person pictured is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

