Police seek armed robbery suspect who stole woman’s purse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, the male suspect approached a female and a male in the 1500 block of East Main Street, brandished a handgun and stole the female victim’s purse. The suspect then fled on foot. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was captured on a nearby surveillance camera shortly before the incident. He is described as black male, approximately 30 years of age with a slim build. He is approximately 5’8” tall and wore white and red Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The video clip shows his hair in cornrows.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call First Precinct Detective B. Taylor at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com.

