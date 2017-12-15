Petersburg Police: Victim still unconscious after Wednesday carjacking

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police say a victim is still unconscious after having his car stolen near the intersection of Boydton Plank Road and I-85 Wednesday evening.

Police said that the victim was not shot during the incident as was previously presumed, but instead, he hit his head after being dragged by the vehicle.

As a result, he suffered severe head injuries, which is why he remains unconscious.

Meanwhile, the person who stole the vehicle is still at large. Police said the vehicle was a 2016 white Dodge pickup truck with Virginia tags VXZ-3294.

Virginia State Police are helping with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact State or Petersburg Police.

State Police can be reached at (804) 674-2000 and Petersburg Police can be reached at (804) 732-4222.

