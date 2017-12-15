Petersburg man leads police on chase along I-95 Thursday; 2nd suspect still missing

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say that a man is in custody and another is still on the loose after they led police on a chase Thursday night along I-95 south in Chesterfield, through Colonial Heights and into Petersburg.

Shawon Q. Beasley, 25, from Petersburg, is charged with four felony counts of eluding police, one misdemeanor count of eluding police, one felony possession of a schedule I or II drug charge, one felony possession with intent to sell and one misdemeanor for driving without a valid license. A second suspect is still missing.

Police said the chase began around 7 p.m. when Chesterfield Police tried to pull Beasley’s vehicle on I-95 near Exit 67 in Chesterfield County. Beasley’s vehicle took Exit 54 at Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.

Eventually, Virginia State Police joined the pursuit and were able to get Beasley to stop on Monument Drive in Petersburg, at which point he fled on foot.

He was apprehended shortly thereafter by a state trooper without further incident.

Police did not provide a description or name of the second passenger who still has not been arrested.

Beasley has since been transported to Chesterfield County Jail.

