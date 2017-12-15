Petersburg considering changing schools named for Confederate generals

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is holding a series of meetings to discuss changing the names of three schools in the district which are currently named for Confederate generals.

The schools which are considering name changes are A.P. Hill Elementary, Robert E. Lee Elementary and J.E.B. Stuart Elementary.

All three schools were named in the early 1900s.

The School Board is bringing the question up at its next meeting, which is being held Jan. 3, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board meeting room located at 255 South Boulevard East in Petersburg.

Three additional meetings will be held in the week that follows. The school board invites families, teachers, school employees, partners and members of the public to give their input on the matter.

Those meetings will be held at the following times and places:

J.E.B Stuart Elementary, Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m.

A.P. Hill Elementary, Jan. 8, 6-7 p.m.

Robert E. Lee Elementary, Jan. 9, 6-7 p.m.

A public hearing is also being held at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the cafeteria of Petersburg High School. Anyone who wishes to speak at the public hearing can sign up at the meeting and speak at maximum for 3 minutes.

The school system is also making a survey available online and in print to get public input.

A link to the survey will be available at www.petersburg.k12.va.us starting at 6 a.m. Jan. 4. The online survey will remain available through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 17

The paper version of the survey will be available at the school-based meetings and in the lobby of the Administrative Offices of Petersburg City Public Schools. Members of the public may pick up copies of the paper survey at the Administrative Offices between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays Jan. 4-17, but not Jan. 15, because schools will be closed.

The survey asks two questions about each of the three schools:

Should the school’s name be changed?

If the name is changed, what should the new name be? Please state your reason for this suggestion.

Ultimately, the Petersburg School Board says that while they value the public input, it is their responsibility to choose the names of schools.

A vote on whether or not to change the names of the schools will be held at the Feb. 7 School Board meeting.

Any changes in school names would not take effect until July 1, 2018.

In a press release, the School Board explained their decision to consider name changes.

“We must look to the future, not the past, to achieve our mission of developing 21st-century citizens able to effectively collaborate, communicate and innovate,” the memo said. “One way to symbolize this forward movement is to consider changing the names of the three schools that are named for Confederate generals.”

