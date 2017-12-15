Parson family enjoying Spiders’ Sister Act

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Micaela Parson will graduate from the University of Richmond in May with a degree in biology and dreams of becoming a doctor. She’ll have four great years as a Spider basketball player to look back on as well as a final year played with her younger sister on the team.

Alex Parson is a 2017 Monacan graduate and a freshman at Richmond. The two sisters are the Spiders’ two leading scorers. Micaela Parson not only leads the Spiders in scoring, she leads the entire Atlantic 10.

The Parsons’ parents, Stephen and Cherie, are trying to enjoy every moment of their two daughters playing together. Stephen has been to every game so far this season, including road games at Fairfield (CT) and Savannah State. Cherie can be found courtside during home games taking pictures of her two baby girls.

Alex and Micaela have chemistry on the court and have found that their skills compliment each other when they can each play a different guard spot while on the court together. Off the court, they spend time together but still relish the personal space that college can provide.

They said there’s no way they’d be roommates any time soon.