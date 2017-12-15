Ohio man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A 43-year-old Warren man is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl.

Martise Fortson was arrested Thursday after an investigation into the crime, which was reported on November 1. Police said the accusations were reported by Children Services, but a police report provided no other details.

Fortson was arraigned on Friday morning. His next court date was set for 10:15 a.m. December 21.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.