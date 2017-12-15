New program aids transfer to William & Mary for low income students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A new scholarship program will help some low-income Richard Bland College students in their transition to becoming students at William and Mary University.

The Promise Scholar program will provide scholarship funds, housing and mentorship to “high-achieving, low-income” students at Richard Bland College who are committed to transferring to William and Mary.

The program begins in spring of 2018, with up to 15 students being selected for the program.

“This new pathway to William & Mary is going to be a game changer for deserving Richard Bland students,” said Richard Bland president Debbie Sydow.

The program also brings William & Mary faculty to Richard Bland to provide William & Mary courses.

“What excites me about the Promise Scholars program is that it will give talented Richard Bland students a more affordable path to a William & Mary education,” said Virginia Speaker-Designee Del. Kirk Cox. Cox is an alumnus of Richard Bland.

For more information on the program, click here.

