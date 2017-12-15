Mother of 4-year-old found wandering outside Newport News hotel arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia child’s mother is in custody Friday after her four-year-old son was found wandering alone outside the Key West Inn in Newport News Thursday.

Police said the 26-year-old Sara Hooks was arrested at the scene and charged with child neglect.

Police were dispatched to the Key West Inn around 2:30 p.m., located next to the Sonic Drive-In on 11800 block of Jefferson Avenue, for the incident.

The boy was seen wandering outside the hotel without a shirt or shoes, according to police.

Later the boy was seen going inside a hotel room, retrieving a pair of shoes and walking to the Sonic where he came in contact with the citizen who called the police.

Hooks approached police while they were at the scene and told them she was the boy’s mother.

Hooks claimed she had only left him alone for approximately 10 minutes, but police say she was gone from the room for more than a half hour.

Police found a hypodermic needle in Hooks’ purse, as well as a metal smoking device with residue they believe is from cocaine.

Hooks has been charged with possession of schedule I or II drugs and unauthorized distribution of drug paraphernalia in addition to child neglect.

