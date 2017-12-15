Injuries reported in wreck at Henrico intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple injuries were reported following a crash at a Henrico County intersection Friday morning.
Police officials said the crash occurred at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Gaskins and Three Chopt roads.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Three Chopt and Gaskins roads in Henrico County as crews work to clear a two-car crash.
The wreck caused backups during the morning commute but has since cleared.
It is unclear at this time how many people are injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
