Injuries reported in wreck at Henrico intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple injuries were reported following a crash at a Henrico County intersection Friday morning.

Police officials said the crash occurred at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Gaskins and Three Chopt roads.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Three Chopt and Gaskins roads in Henrico County as crews work to clear a two-car crash.

The wreck caused backups during the morning commute but has since cleared.

It is unclear at this time how many people are injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.