Gloucester family is looking to give away special tricycle made for amputees

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – This holiday season, a Gloucester family is paying it forward. A veteran friend of theirs was a double leg amputee. He bought a trike online and retrofitted it; you peddle the bike with your hands raised in front. Sadly, he died before he could enjoy it.

Now it is in the possession of Melinda Dunlap. Her dear friend Marlon Beahm was working on it when he died in September.

She contacted 8News sister station WAVY in the hopes of finding the perfect person to be the new owner.

“I don’t want to give it to someone who wants to sell it or do something like that. I want to give it to someone who will really take it out and use it and when they are out there think about what a great guy Marlon was. He would want that,” said Dunlap.

If you know someone who would be the perfect fit, contact 8News via iReport8@wric or send us a Facebook message.

