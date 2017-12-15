Former legislative aide accuses Congressman Bobby Scott of inappropriate touching

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — M. Reese Everson, a former legislative aide with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, stated in a press conference Friday afternoon that Representative Bobby Scott (D-Va.) touched her inappropriately.

Scott immediately released a statement which says “I absolutely deny this allegation of misconduct.”

Everson claims in 2013 Scott inappropriately touched her knee and back.

“I was retaliated against. I was wrongfully terminated and I was blackballed, or black listed, whatever the appropriate term is. I was prevented from moving forward in my career because I attempted to run from a situation that was sexually inappropriate, where I had been propositioned to have a sexual relationship with my boss that I did not want,” said Everson during the press conference.

Everson sat down with FOX News on Nov. 17 for an interview about alleged sexual harassment from a lawmaker, but did not name the individual.

Her lawyer, Jack Burkman, said politics were “as from our minds as the moon” at the press conference, adding Everson was there to prevent this from happening to other women.

Everson published a book in 2014 titled “The B.A.B.E.’s Guide to Winning in the Workplace,” which the back cover describes as a “safe space for discussing the hidden issues and micro-inequities that largely go unspoken of when men act out the ‘boys will be boys’ mentality (which works to undermine the empowerment and advancement of women in the workplace).”

Below is Scott’s full statement:

“Today, a former Congressional Black Caucus Foundation fellow, backed by a Republican operative known for dabbling in outlandish conspiracy theories, falsely alleged an act of sexual harassment against me. I absolutely deny this allegation of misconduct. I have never sexually harassed anyone in my 25 years of service in the United States Congress, or in my 40 years of public service, or at any other time. Sexual harassment and assault are serious issues deserving of critical attention and review. No one should be subjected to sexual harassment or be treated unfairly. I have fought to promote and ensure that in my political and professional life and I live by it personally. The recent national discussion about sexual harassment is valued and important to our work to continue to make the workplace free from harassment and discrimination. False allegations will squander this momentous opportunity for dialogue on meaningful change in the workplace. I am confident that this false allegation will be seen for what it is when the facts are adequately reviewed.”

