Flu is striking Virginia and other states as health officials prepare for difficult season

RICHMOND (WRIC) — Health officials are taking notice of areas hard hit by the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta says that Virginia is among 12 states reporting widespread cases of the flu.

Gloria Harris was one of many people out on Friday making sure to get her flu shot.

“It’s just something that I think is worth the time to invest in,” Harris said,”To stay healthy.”

Health experts are saying this flu season will have a larger impact because of a strain of influenza known as H3N2. More than 90 percent of specimens tested have that strain of the virus and history suggests that hospitalization and death rates go up.

Pediatrician Dr. David Arkin encourages people to get their flu shot if they haven’t already.

“It only takes a minute to stop in somewhere and get the flu vaccine,” Dr. Arkin said. “There certainly is a winter illness and the cold weather is not helping, with the winter weather. This would be a good time to get one if you haven’t gotten one yet.”

