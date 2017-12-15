Buddy bench dedicated to beloved Henrico County bus driver who recently passed away

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico recently dedicated a bench in honor of a beloved bus driver who passed away this year.

A small plaque dedicated to Richard Hall was added along with a bench for kids to share with friends.

Hall passed away this year on the first day of school, after collapsing while children were getting on his bus to go home.

Parents spoke highly of him in his eight years working for the school district.

“What I think makes Mr. Hall different is that he made every kid feel important and special,” parent Karen Caravaglia said.

His fiancee described how much his students meant to him, recounting how he responded several years ago after tornados hit the area.

“We went out on that last day because he said I’ve got to check on my kids,” Price explained. “We went on his bus route and went through the neighborhoods to make sure that everybody was ok.”

Hall meant something special to many people. His family said they had no idea until his passing.

“You realize how many other people thought he was great, it’s just about to knock Lina and I to our knees,” Hall’s mother, Ann Shelton, said. “It’s been such an honor to listen to what people have to say.”

Family members attended today’s dedication.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.