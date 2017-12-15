8SlamDunk high school hoops scoreboard (12/15/17)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With high school football all wrapped up with a bow for 2017, attentions shift to the court for high school basketball in the Commonwealth. Here’s the schedule of games for tonight’s 8Sports Slam Dunk coverage:

Hopewell at James River (Girls), 6:00 p.m.

Hopewell at James River (Boys), 7:30 p.m.

Deep Run at Trinity Episcopal (Girls), 6:00 p.m.

Manchester at Trinity Episcopal (Boys), 7:30 p.m.

St. Catherine’s at Highland Springs (Girls), 6:00 p.m.

George Wythe at Highland Springs (Boys), 7:30 p.m.

J.R. Tucker vs. Cosby (Girls at Varina HS), 6:00 p.m.

Life Christian at Varina (Boys), 7:30 p.m.