Stafford deputies investigating string of overnight burglaries

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Stafford County are investigating after a string of burglaries that happened Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s Deputies were called to several businesses Thursday morning for reports fo break-ins, including 610 Pawn and Jewelry, Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria, two different Dominos, Car Quest Auto Parts, Uptown Barber Shop, My Cleaners and Asia Cafe. All of the businesses were located on Warrenton Road and Garrisonville Road.

Deputies found signs of forced entry and shattered glass at just about all of the businesses involved.

Money was taken from cash registers and safes.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that residents exercise vigilance and report any suspicious or unusual activity by calling (540)-658-4400 or 911 for emergencies.

