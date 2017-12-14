Richmond teen charged with fatally shooting man in Chesterfield driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was shot by police after firing at officers with an assault-style rifle in Richmond on Thursday has also been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Chesterfield County that occurred earlier in the day.

At around 3:10 a.m., police were called to the 7400 block of Eureka Drive for reports for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the driveway outside of a North Chesterfield home. The victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Basheed I. Boatwright, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

On Friday, 18-year-old James Edward Williams, Jr. of Richmond was arrested in connection with the crime. He’s been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Police say James is also the suspect who opened fire on police after a pursuit in Richmond’s northside on Friday.

He will appear in court on Monday, December 18.

