Richmond teen arrested after man found shot to death in Chesterfield driveway

COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in front of a home in Chesterfield County on Thursday.

Chesterfield County Police say around 3:10 a.m. they got a call about a shooting on the 7400 block of Eureka Drive.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the driveway outside of a North Chesterfield home. The victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Basheed I. Boatwright, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

On Friday, 18-year-old James Edward Williams, Jr. of Richmond was arrested in connection with the crime. He’s been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

He will appear in court on Monday, December 18.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.