Richmond Police shoot suspect who fired at officers with assault-style rifle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer-involved shooting is underway in Richmond after police shot a suspect who fired at them with an assault-style rifle in the city’s northside Thursday morning.

The incident began after police responded to reports of gunshots in the 1200 block of St. John Street in Gilpin Court. Officers there found an adult male who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

RPD responding to an incident in Gilpin Court. Charity St. and St. John's St. blocked off. Working to get more details @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/DUTjAL9lZB — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 14, 2017

Minutes later, an officer on scene spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

A pursuit then continued into city’s northside. When the suspect vehicle approached a dead end near Dill Avenue and Pollock Street, the vehicle stopped. That’s when one of the occupants exited the vehicle and began shooting at officers with an assault-style rifle, according to police. Officers immediately returned fire and struck the suspect, who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another occupant inside the vehicle fled the scene. It is unclear at this time if the suspect is still on the loose or in custody.

8News’ Amy Simpson reported roughly a dozen officers staged at the scene in the city’s northside. SWAT units and investigators, with guns drawn, could be seen canvassing the area of Rady and 5th streets as well as nearby woods.

No officers were injured during the pursuit or shooting.

RPD actively working an officer-involved shooting that included two crime scenes: (1) Gilpin Court on St. John's & Federal St. (2) N. Highland Park area near Pollack St. & Dill Ave. We have crews at both locations. One suspect shot, police searching for another. pic.twitter.com/8c240AIxWG — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 14, 2017

8News has crews at both scenes gathering additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

