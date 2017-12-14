Richmond officer shoots suspect who fired at police with assault-style rifle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A four-year member of the Richmond Police Department is on paid leave after shooting a suspect who fired at officers with an assault-style on Thursday.

The incident began after police responded to reports of gunshots in the 1200 block of St. John Street in Gilpin Court. Officers there found an adult male who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Minutes later, an officer on scene spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

A pursuit then continued into city’s northside. When the suspect vehicle approached a dead end near Dill Avenue and Pollock Street, the vehicle stopped. That’s when one of the occupants exited the vehicle and began shooting at officers with an assault-style rifle, according to police. An officer, who has been identified as Travis S. Dooley, immediately returned fire and struck the suspect, who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Dooley is a nearly four-year member of the force who joined the department in January of 2014.

Another occupant inside the vehicle fled the scene. Police said in a release Thursday afternoon that the second suspect, a juvenile male, is now in custody. Police said they found him hiding in a nearby wooded area.

8News’ Amy Simpson reported more than two dozen officers staged at the scene in the city’s northside. SWAT units and detectives, with guns drawn, could be seen canvassing the area of Rady and 5th streets as well as nearby woods.

No officers were injured during the pursuit or shooting.

“This was outstanding police work by every officer involved in the incident, especially the pursuing officer who faced a deadly threat alone and acted without hesitation” RPD Chief Alfred Durham said in a release. “Think about this – the responding officers who applied the tourniquet saved the life of a man who had just attempted to kill one of their fellow officers. That is their commitment to the preservation of life.”

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and a report, as is usual in an officer-involved shooting. Body-camera video will not be released until the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has ruled on the incident.

