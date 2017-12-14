Heavy police presence after officer-involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence has descended upon two separate crime scenes in the City of Richmond Thursday morning.

8News Reporter Amy Simpson reports roughly a dozen officers have staged a scene near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Pollock Street in the city’s northside. It appears officers had guns drawn and were actively searching for a suspect.

Several blocks of Gilpin Court are also taped off due to police activity.

Few details have been released at this time, both police sources confirm to 8News that at one of the scenes an officer possibly shot a suspect.

RPD actively working an officer-involved shooting that included two crime scenes: (1) Gilpin Court on St. John's & Federal St. (2) N. Highland Park area near Pollack St. & Dill Ave. We have crews at both locations. One suspect shot, police searching for another. pic.twitter.com/8c240AIxWG — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 14, 2017

8News has crews at both scenes gathering additional details.

