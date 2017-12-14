Police ID man fatally shot in Chesterfield driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Eureka Drive early Thursday morning.

Chesterfield County Police say around 3:10 a.m. they got a call about a shooting on the 7400 block of Eureka Drive.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the driveway outside of a North Chesterfield home. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooter got away, and officers do not have a suspect description to release at this time. Detectives believe this was not a random act.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante saw more than a dozen Chesterfield County Police respond to the shooting.

Eureka Drive is blocked off while the Forensic unit investigates.

This is a developing story.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

37.515591 -77.533354