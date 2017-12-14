Petersburg Police: Suspect shot man in the head, stole his truck

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities with Petersburg and Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head during a carjacking in Petersburg Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Boydton Plank Road. Police say the suspect shot a man in the head and fled the scene in the victim’s 2016 white Dodge pickup truck. The vehicle’s Virginia tag is VXZ-3294.

The victim was flown to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this time.

VSP detectives Petersburg Police in the search for the suspect vehicle.

