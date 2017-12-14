Man shot in the driveway of a North Chesterfield home, shooter on the run

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a man was shot on Eureka Drive early Thursday morning.

Chesterfield County Police say around 3:30 a.m. they got a call about a shooting on the 7400 block of Eureka Drive.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the driveway outside of a North Chesterfield home. The victim was rushed to a local hospital. No word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Police say the shooter got away, but officers do not have a suspect description at this this time.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante saw more than a dozen Chesterfield County Police respond to the shooting.

Eureka Drive is blocked off while the Forensic unit investigates.

This is a developing story.

37.515591 -77.533354