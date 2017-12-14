Man killed, woman injured in Southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in Southside Richmond Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Stockton Street. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith of Broad Rock Boulevard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Officers also located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating an incident as a homicide.

This is the second homicide and sixth shooting incident in Richmond in the past two days.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

