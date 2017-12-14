Hopewell man sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for child porn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Hopewell man has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for possession of child pornography.

In a Thursday statement, Attorney General Mark Herring said it was “another strong sentence that will take a dangerous predator out of the community and put him behind bars.”

After his release, Christopher Scott Ellis will be placed on supervised release and must register as a sex offender. He is 33.

Ellis had pleaded guilty to 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Ellis shared child pornography files with undercover investigators from the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

In July 2015, officers executed a search on his home. A forensic examination of his computers revealed several thousand images and videos of child pornography, including a number with exploited infants and toddlers.

