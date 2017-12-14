‘Homeland’ Facebook page warns of fake casting calls

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Showtime’s Homeland is undergoing filming in Richmond and warns on Facebook about fake casting calls.

The facebook group posted “NOTICE: We have NO affiliation with 9Nine Agency, Auditions-Database FB page, KidsCasting .com or CastingT.com.

Be aware when reading casting notices re-posted online – do your research on the project and casting directors. Be sure to carefully follow submission instructions.

All of our bookings are handled via the email address Homeland@KendallCooperCasting.com. If you think you have submitted for Season 7 and you have NOT emailed us directly at one of the two email addresses listed below – your submission has NOT been received by our casting department.

Submissions: HomelandExtrasCasting@gmail.com

Bookings: Homeland@KendallCooperCasting.com

These are the only two email addresses that we are using for this project. (Double check the spelling).

Homeland Extras Casting – Virginia is the official Facebook Page where you can find our casting notices and Kendall Cooper is the ONLY casting director booking extras for Homeland Season 7 in Virginia.

Please feel free to share this post and/or link to our FB page directly. Do not copy. All the information in this post and on this page is proprietary.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.