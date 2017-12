HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police and Fire are currently searching for a 73-year-old male reported missing from the 2900 block of Allen’s Crossing in Glen Allen.

The subject, Edward Franklin Taylor III was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket and glasses.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

