Deputies find missing 6-year-old in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WSET) — Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputies found a six-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning, after several hours of searching.

Police said they got a call about the boy at 1 p.m. The boy’s family said he went missing since around 10 a.m.

Welch, the son of a firefighter in the area, was uninjured. The circumstances around how he went missing are still unclear.

Samuel Welch was last seen with his pet dog, a black and white border collie named Muffin.

Welch has blonde hair and was wearing long pants and a blue hoodie when he went missing.

The Bedford County Fire Department said they are helping in the search with people and a drone.

If you have seen him, call 540-586-7827 or 911.

