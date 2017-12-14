‘Cuddle Clones’ will create your pet’s stuffed animal mini-me

(WFLA) — It’s the last dash for holiday presents and if you’re looking for a unique a personal touch gift, look no further.

Cuddle Clones is here to fulfill all of your pet snuggling needs.

Whether you’ve lost a 4-legged family member or you want to dress up your best bud with a mini-me, this is the perfect way to show your love!

All you have to do is send in a few photos from different angles of your furry pal, and Cuddle Clones will create a stuffed-animal clone of your pet down to the exact dimensions.

They even offer a 100 percent refund if you’re not in love with their replication.

They are expensive though for a plush toy product.

Prices are $179 for small pets like guinea pigs and rabbits and $249 for larger animals like dogs, cats and horses.

The site doesn’t stop at stuffed animals, you can also get golf club head covers, slippers and even a holiday stocking made just for your fur baby.

What do you think? Is this a great gift idea for that crazy animal-lover in your life or is it a bit creepy?

